GFA Exco member Acheampong speaks on Ghana Premier League return

The former Ashanti Gold CEO addresses concerns about the comeback date for the topflight

Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong believes the national body is not under pressure to commence the 2020-21 Premier League ( ) season on October 30.

This after head of state Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's statements during a State of the Nation Address on Sunday.

After a six months hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, football has been given an all-clear to resume as Ghana continues its gradual lifting of restrictions.

There have, however, been concerns about the anticipated comeback date as many believe clubs will need a bit more time to adequately prepare for the season after long inactivity.

“The 30 October date set by the president for the return of football is very right for the GFA," Acheampong, a former chief executive officer said, as reported by Football Ghana.

"The president [of Ghana] has said we can start on the 30th of October but the GFA can choose any other date after the prescribed date which we deem convenient for the clubs.

“We will choose a more appropriate date after we consult the clubs."

GFA Medical Committee head Adam Baba similarly shared doubts about football's return in October.

"It is impossible to start the league in October from my point of view. If the government said go ahead, you can start but we cannot start in October,” the medical expert told Kumasi FM earlier.

"There’s no team that can tell you that it has started preparation. We need a minimum of four to six weeks for the clubs, they need to purchase new players and start pre-season training which cannot be done in three weeks.

"Practically, we give ourselves four to six weeks from the time we’ve been asked to start so the earliest we might start in November.”

Upon the outbreak of the coronaviruspandemic, the 2019-20 GPL season was initially temporarily suspended in March following a ban on all social gatherings, including sporting activities.

The top-flight was at the match week 15 stage when it came to a halt.

In June, the football season was permanently cancelled by the GFA Executive Council.