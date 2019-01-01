Getafe vs Barcelona: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Still winless away from home this season, anything less than a victory will leave Barca boss Ernesto Valverde's position under even greater threat

Four points behind Primera Division leaders , travel to on Saturday seeking to close that gap.

The Catalans have yet to pick up a win away from home this season in four attempts, leading to mounting pressure on head coach Ernesto Valverde, who may not be able to survive another disappointing road trip.

Getafe, meanwhile, have proven to be obstinate opponents. Since losing to 1-0 on the opening day of the season, they have enjoyed a five-match undefeated run, albeit four of these have ended in draws.

Game Getafe vs Barcelona Date Saturday, September 28 Time 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports / beIN Sports En Espanol fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the match can be streamed via Premier Player HD.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A Premier Sports HD

Squads & Team News

Position Getafe squad Goalkeepers Soria, Chichizola Defenders Djene, Cabrera, Gonzalez, Etxeita, Cucurella, Olivera, Garcia, Suarez, Nyom Midfielders Timor, Bergara, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Kenedy, Fajr, Portillo Forwards Jason, Mata, Angel, Gallego, Molina

Getafe should have a strong squad available for this encounter, though they are without Vitorino Antunes in their defence, while winger Amath Ndiaye is also sidelined. There are other injuries, but those will not impact the selection of coach Jose Bordalas.

Possible Getafe starting XI: Soria; Suarez, Dakonam, Cabrera, Nyom; Jason, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Curcurella; Molina, Mata

Position Barcelona squad Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Pena, Neto Defenders Pique, Lenglet, Semedo, Wague, Firpo, Todibo Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur, Rafinha, Roberto, De Jong, Vidal, Alena Forwards Griezmann, Perez, Fati, Suarez, Dembele

Lionel Messi is once again missing for Barcelona, this time with a thigh strain, having managed only a handful of minutes so far this season.

Jordi Alba and Samuel Umtiti are also sidelined, so Junior Firpo is expected to slot in at left-back once more.

Possible Barcelona starting XI: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Junior; De Jong, Busquets, Arthur; Griezmann, Suarez, Dembele

Betting & Match Odds

Barcelona are 5/6 favourites to return from the road trip with three points, according to bet365. Hosts Getafe are 10/3 while a draw is on offer at 13/5.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.