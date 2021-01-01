Gervinho: Trabzonspor complete signing of former Arsenal and Parma star

The 33-year-old is set to play top-flight football in Turkey next season following the Yellow and Blues' relegation from Serie A

Trabzonspor have signed Gervinho from Italian club Parma on a two-year deal.

The Super Lig club announced the arrival of the Ivory Coast international on Wednesday alongside Brazil's Bruno Peres, who joined on a free transfer from Roma.

The former Arsenal forward has scored five goals in 27 matches in the just-concluded Serie A season but his contributions were not enough to keep Parma in the Italian top-flight.

At Trabzonspor, Gervinho will be united with Cape Verde striker Djaniny, Nigeria's Anthony Nwakaeme and Ghana's Caleb Ekuban to boost the attacking options in Abdullah Avci's team.

During his unveiling, the 33-year-old said he is looking forward to helping the Black Sea Storm, who will feature in the Uefa Europa League next season.

"I am not a person who likes to talk too much. I prefer to talk in the field by doing my job. This project is a project I believe in. I am happy to be a part of this family,” Gervinho told the club website.

"I also thank Parma for the convenience they showed in my transfer. I, my wife and my family are happy to be here."

"I'm here to help the team. I know my team will help me too."

Gervinho is not new to Trabzonspor after he scored a brace for Parma in a pre-season friendly encounter between the two teams that ended 2-2 last July.

“I am sure that this will make our fans very excited. As a result of the 1.5-month meeting with Gervinho and Peres in line with the demands of the monitoring committee, technical delegation and our coach, we have reached a position to sign today,” club president Ahmet Agaoglu said.

"Our transfers will continue. Our whole goal is to start our camp with the players our teacher has suggested to us.

Article continues below

"Today we are with Gervinho and Peres. I believe that both of them will make great contributions to our team. It has been a long process. It is not easy to transfer such players. It is not easy to transfer such players. Especially a club with a very narrow budget like Trabzonspor needs to be very careful. We made them sweat, they made us sweat, but after all, we're all here for the signing ceremony today.

"We are grateful to Parma, especially for Gervinho's transfer, for providing us with all kinds of convenience and for releasing his own player's license. Our relationship with Parma has continued since we came to power."

Gervinho brought an end to his two-year stint at Arsenal in 2013, and he first played for Roma between 2013-2016 before returning to Italy after his Chinese adventure in 2018.