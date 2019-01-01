‘Gerrard will be the manager of Liverpool one day’ – Rangers boss backed to head home by former Red

Glen Johnson played alongside the Anfield icon for club and country and believes it is only a matter of time before he returns to Merseyside

Steven Gerrard “will be the manager of one day”, says Glen Johnson, with the current boss being backed to return to his roots at some stage in the near future.

A Reds legend spent 17 years as a senior star at Anfield after stepping out of the youth system on his native Merseyside.

Gerrard departed Liverpool in 2015, bringing the curtain down on his iconic career in with the before then moving into management at Ibrox.

The 39-year-old has impressed during his time in Glasgow and, with strong ties to Liverpool retained, is expected to tread a similar path to new boss Frank Lampard when it comes to taking the reins of a team represented with such distinction in his playing days.

Johnson, who turned out alongside Gerrard for the Reds and , told the Daily Star: “Stevie will be the manager of Liverpool one day, or at least certainly involved in some way one day.

“Obviously Stevie’s gone away and learned the ropes a bit like Lamps did.

“And I’m sure we’ll see him return in the future, I do.

“I couldn’t put a time frame on it, but I’m sure he will one day.”

For now, Jurgen Klopp is very much at the Liverpool helm.

The German has guided the Reds to glory and has them back chasing down an elusive Premier League crown in 2019-20.

A faultless start has been made to that quest, but a serious test of Liverpool’s credentials awaits on Sunday as they prepare to head to Chelsea.

Johnson believes the Reds can make it 15 successive wins in the English top-flight during a visit to Stamford Bridge, saying of a meeting between two of his former clubs: “I think Liverpool will be too powerful for them, to be honest.

“I just think their intensity, the way they play [will be too much].

“They’re playing well at the minute, and Chelsea kind of haven’t been so much.

“Don’t get me wrong, they’re still a top side with some top players - Liverpool will just be too much for them.”