How to buy Germany World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Check out how you could see the four-time World Cup winners live in the summer

Germany has a rich history competing in international football's greatest competition, having qualified for every World Cup since 1954 and being crowned champions on four occasions (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014). They always spark plenty of interest, and numerous football fans will be keen to get their hands on tickets to see them in action in North America. 

As well as holding the World Cup trophy aloft on multiple occasions, Die Mannschaft have also been involved in some of the most memorable World Cup clashes. On their way to capturing their first World Cup title in 1954, they made the world take notice of what was to come when recording huge wins over Turkey (7-2) and their neighbours, Austria (6-1).

Can Germany rediscover their golden World Cup touch in North America? You could be there to find out. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

  • Canada: Toronto and Vancouver
  • Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey
  • United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Germany's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Germany won't want to suffer any more group stage heartache. In Qatar 2022, Die Mannschaft never recovered from an opening 2-1 defeat to Japan. Despite drawing with Spain and beating Costa Rica, they failed to progress as a result of an inferior goal difference.

Four years earlier, in 2018, they suffered an even more jaw-dropping exit, finishing bottom of the table after losing to Mexico and South Korea, either side of a victory against Sweden.

What awaits them this time around? Check out their group phase matches below:

When to buy Germany World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for Germany matches on the FIFA website between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September) and the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), there are a couple more to come as shown below:

Random Selection Draw

Following the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw on December 5, the next phase of ticket sales commences.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches once the group-stage matchups have been revealed.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Nearer the time, and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

Where to buy Germany World Cup 2026 tickets?

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for Germany matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal, where all World Cup tickets are first released.

Fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in the various sales phases, which include early presales, random-selection draws, and later first-come, first-served releases.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing websites like StubHub or Ticombo will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets. 

Fans considering third-party marketplaces should proceed cautiously, as unofficial resellers carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

Germany World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for the Germany's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

  • Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.
  • Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.
  • Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.
  • Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

StageTicket price range
Group Stage (excl. host nations)$60 - $620
Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735
Round of 32$105 - $750
Round of 16$170 - $980 
Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775
Semi-finals $420 - $3,295
Final$2,030 - $7,875

What to expect from Germany in the World Cup 2026?

Germany's biggest World Cup Finals win to date would come in Japan in 2002, when they trounced Saudi Arabia 8-0 during the group phase. Six different players netted in the match, with one of them, Miroslav Klose, scoring a stunning hat-trick.

In more recent times, 2014 proved to be a standout occasion for the Germans. En route to clinching the crown for a fourth time, they caused shockwaves around the globe by putting seven past Brazil in their semi-final clash. Five of those seven goals were scored in the first 26 minutes of the match. Those buying tickets to see Germany take to the pitch in North America will be hoping for more dramatic, action-packed encounters.

Current Germany head coach, Julian Nagelsmann, knows he has plenty of work on his plate, and the pressure will continue to build as the countdown to the World Cup 2026 Finals gathers pace. Germany's impressive run of reaching the last-8 stage of the World Cup, which had been intact since 1954, amazingly came to an end in 2018, when they bowed out during the group stage. 

Lightning would strike twice, though, as they also were sent packing before the knockouts in Qatar in 2022. While their 2026 qualifying campaign didn't go smoothly, devoted Deutschen will be hoping their team can step up a gear once they are in World Cup Finals mode.

How to get Germany World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Germany matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations. 

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

  • Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)
  • Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match
  • Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion
  • Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

  • Watch every match at the venue of your choice.
  • Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue
  • All match days and stages are eligible
  • Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion
  • Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

  • See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.
  • All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match
  • All match days and locations are eligible
  • Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)
  • Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion
  • Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:

CountryStadium (City)Capacity
CanadaBC Place (Vancouver) 48,821 
 BMO Field (Toronto) 72,766 
MexicoEstadio Banorte (Mexico City) 48,821 
 Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) 44,330 
 Estadio BBVA (Monterrey) 50,113 
United StatesMercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) 67,382 
 Gillette Stadium (Boston) 63,815 
 AT&T Stadium (Dallas) 70,122 
 NRG Stadium, Houston 68,311 
 Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) 67,513 
 SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles) 69,650 
 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami 64,091 
 MetLife Stadium, New York 78,576 
 Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia 65,827 
 Levi's Stadium, San Francisco 69,391 
 Lumen Field, Seattle 65,123

0