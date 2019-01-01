Germany vs Netherlands: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Germany can heap the pressure on the Netherlands in Euro 2020 qualifying Group C while taking a major step towards the finals themselves when the two giants clash at the Volksparkstadion on Friday.
Having won three fixtures from three, including a 3-2 success in Amsterdam, the hosts are well on their way to qualifying after the disaster that was their 2018 World Cup campaign.
The Netherlands, who did not even reach Russia, have played only twice but trail pool leaders Northern Ireland by nine points, though the first-place side have played two additional games.
With the Dutch under pressure, there is much riding on the match in Hamburg.
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Germany squad
|Goalkeepers
|Neuer, Leno, Ter Stegen
|Defenders
|Ginter, Tah, Klostermann, Schulz, Sule, Halstenberg, Stark, Kehrer
|Midfielders
|Hector, Kimmich, Havertz, Kroos, Brandt, Reus, Gnabry, Gundogan, Can
|Forwards
|Werner, Waldschmidt
Leroy Sane, who was on target when the sides met in March, is the most notable absentee for Germany as he sits out with a knee ligament injury. Julian Draxler and Leon Goretzka are also missing.
Possible Germany starting XI: Neuer; Ginter, Sule, Tah; Kehrer, Kimmich, Kroos, Schulz; Gnabry, Werner, Reus
|Position
|Netherlands squad
|Goalkeepers
|Cillessen, Zoet, Vermeer
|Defenders
|Blind, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Veltman, De Ligt, Ake, Van Aanholt, Dumfries
|Midfielders
|Wijnaldum, Strootman, Propper, Vilhena, De Roon, De Jong
|Forwards
|Babel, Depay, Promes, De Jong, Berghuis, Bergwijn, Malen
Netherlands have all their star players available and boast a nice mix of youth and experience in a high-quality side.
Memphis Depay, who has 16 international goals, is expected to lead the line.
Possible Netherlands starting XI: Cillessen; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Blind; Wijnaldum, De Jong, De Roon; Bergwijn, Depay, Babel
Match Preview
Germany are well on the way to banishing the memories of their dreadful 2018 World Cup, with three wins from three carrying them into a healthy position in Euro 2020 qualifying ahead of a crunch meeting with the Netherlands in Hamburg.
A 3-2 victory when the sides last met has the potential to be a pivotal result in the group, with Nico Schulz putting the brakes on the Dutch comeback in the last minute at the Johan Cruyff Arena in March.
Since, Joachim Low’s side have overcome a tricky away trip to Belarus with a 2-0 win, and a home match against Estonia, in which they ran out 8-0 winners.
“We’ve managed to change well, and that was a difficult endeavour after the World Cup,” Low told the media, also taking time to praise their opponents. “The Dutch have also developed enormously in recent years.”
Indeed, football in the Netherlands has responded impressively to their failure to qualify for the Russia World Cup. While the national team pushed through to the Nations League final, where they fell against Portugal, a crop of thrilling young stars led by Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt broke through at Ajax, came within a whisker of the Champions League final and have since moved on to the continent’s biggest clubs.
That Nations League participation means Ronald Koeman’s side have played at least one game fewer than their rivals in qualifying, which makes the table look ugly for the Dutch. However, he refuses to be intimated.
“The duel with Germany is not a key match,” he said. “We have to get 12 points against Estonia and Belarus and be better in the two games with Northern Ireland.”
Decisive it may not be, but taking a win in Hamburg would ease the pressure on Oranje in the potentially tricky matches to come.