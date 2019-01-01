Geoffrey Kondogbia nominated for Champions League award

The Central African Republic international’s first goal of the season for his Spanish club is up for an award

Geoffrey Kondogbia’s strike in ’s 4-1 victory against has been nominated for Goal of the Week.

The 26-year-old midfielder scored his first goal of the season for the Mates in style, firing home a long-range shot in the 84th minute of the encounter at Estadio Mestalla on Tuesday night.

The stunning strike from the Central African Republic international has been shortlisted along with efforts from ’ Douglas Costa, ’s Raheem Sterling and ’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the best goal award.

Victory against French side Lille helped Albert Celades’ men to be tied on seven points with and in Group H.

Kondogbia will look to maintain the impressive performance in Valencia’s next outing in the tournament against Premier League side the Blues on November 27.