Genk’s Onuachu does not believe coronavirus is a valid excuse for failed big transfer

The 27-year-old Super Eagle believes he deserved to switch clubs last season after his impressive displays in the Jupiler Pro League

Racing Genk striker Paul Onuachu has revealed he was almost sure of making a big move in the last transfer window after managing 33 goals for the Belgian side.

The 27-year-old Nigeria international was a transfer subject as several clubs in Europe were being linked for his services but he eventually ended up staying at Genk.

Onuachu has now said he did not understand why his transfer did not materialise despite scoring 33 goals for Genk and also winning the Golden Boot.

“It was one of the most difficult periods of my life. All that stress…I felt ready for the big step, but no offer came,” Onuachu said as quoted by Voetbalprimeur.be.

“Was something going on behind my back? Was it the amount Genk had put on me? Honestly, I don't know. Nobody understands.

“Corona, they tell me. Come on, I don't believe that! I scored 33 goals: then you're always gone, aren't you?”

He is, however, confident soon he will make a transfer move and has refused to be bothered by what transpired in the last window.

“For someone, who scores so many goals, the clubs normally line up, no matter how old you are,” Onuachu continued. “Anyway, it doesn't bother me anymore. I let it go.”

He has so far scored nine goals for Genk in the Jupiler Pro League accumulated from 10 appearances.

In a recent interview, Genk coach John van den Brom revealed why Onuachu could be denied the opportunity to take penalties for the side.

"Last year we applauded Paul for his penalties, he was almost a certainty of success. But now..." John van den Brom said.

"He had already missed one and is now doing so twice. Three of his four penalties failed. We have to think about whether it is time to make someone else responsible for the penalties."

Genk are currently placed in position eight of the 18-team table after amassing 17 points from 11 matches, eight fewer than leaders Union Saint-Gilloise, who have 25 points from 12 outings.

On Sunday, Genk will host KAA Gent in a league match at Cegeka Arena.