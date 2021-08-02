The Super Eagles striker missed the Smurfs' last league game and he is reportedly edging closer to the exit door

Former Belgium midfielder Marc Hendrikx has urged his old club Genk to drop Paul Onuachu for their Uefa Champions League qualifying match against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

After playing 62 minutes in their opening league match against Standard Liege on July 23, Onauchu did not make the matchday squad for Genk's league outing against KV Oostende, which ended in a 4-3 loss last Friday.

The 27-year-old is reportedly attracting transfer interest from several European clubs after a brilliant 2020-21 season, in which he scored 33 goals in 38 league matches.

Ahead of the crunch Champions League game at the Luminus Arena on Wednesday, Hendrikx sees Onuachu’s uncertain future as a distraction and he advised manager John van den Brom to stick with his compatriot Cyriel Dessers, who has led their attack in the last two league matches.

"It is positive that I did not miss Onuachu", Hendrikx told HBvL per Voetbal Krant.

"I thought Cyriel Dessers played excellently. So I advise Van den Brom to continue on that path.

"Let Onuachu work on a transfer. I wouldn't put him up against Donetsk either. He will be gone at the end of August - completely normal after such a season. Just continue building with the guys who have to do it this season."

Genk are yet to gather three points after two matches in the First Divison A this season. They opened the 2021-22 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Standard Liege followed by last Friday’s loss.

Dessers, on the other hand, is aware of the challenge he faces to prove himself as a reliable successor to Onuachu after playing two games without scoring a goal.

Article continues below

“Paul had a fantastic season last season, everyone saw that,” the Nigeria striker said.

"Whether he will stay or not is the question for everyone, I also think for himself. All I can do is show in the minutes that I get, that I am ready when he leaves and that I can stand there.

"And I think I better show myself quickly, especially with the Champions League matches coming up. So that Genk also has the feeling that I'm there and they can give me the confidence."