'Gavi is a heart with legs!' - Barcelona teenager earns special praise from Xavi

Barcelona manager Xavi has praised teenage midfielder Gavi after he impressed in Saturday's 3-0 win over Sevilla.

Barca cruise past Sevilla

Gavi named man of the match

Xavi singles out teenager for praise

WHAT HAPPENED? Xavi said 18-year-old midfielder Gavi was the best player on the pitch as Barcelona maintained their unbeaten start to the new La Liga season with a 3-0 victory over Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think he was the best player of the game, because of his intensity, how he fights, because of the passes, the high pressure," he said. "He's a heart with legs. He puts passion into it. His intensity gives us a lot."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Xavi has a wealth of midfield options at Barcelona this season but continues to place his faith in the youngster. Gavi has started each of Barcelona's four La Liga matches this season, keeping more experienced players such as Frenkie de Jong and new signing Franck Kessie on the bench.

DID YOU KNOW? Gavi was involved in 10 fouls against Sevilla. The midfielder won five and conceded five to become the first Barcelona player with this number in a single league game since Neymar against Atletico in February 2017.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's side kick off their Champions League group stage campaign against Viktoria Plzen at Camp Nou on Wednesday.