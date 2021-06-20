'You have to thank Gasperini' - Germany hero Gosens says Atalanta coach turned him into goal-scoring full-back

The left wing-back scored 11 times in Serie A last season and has popped up with the fourth for his country against Portugal on Saturday

Germany full-back Robin Gosens has credited Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini for his goalscoring heroics against Portugal.

The 26-year-old played a starring role in the 4-2 win for his side. Despite having a goal disallowed early on, Gosens managed to get one on the board in the second half after getting an assist for Kai Havertz.

Gosens' goal is his second for Germany, having previously found the net in their 7-1 friendly win against Latvia before Euro 2020 began.

What has been said?

Gosens approached the tournament off the back of his most prolific season at club level having struck 11 times in Serie A, and he says it is his Atalanta coach who brought out his inner goalscorer.

"You have to thank Mister Gasperini," he told reporters. "He had a great influence on it and these qualities that seem to have slumbered in me a bit were tickled out of me with the game system in Bergamo.

"I've been there for four years now and have internalised the system. I'm someone who likes to take part in the offensive game and I also have the dynamism and the time to score a goal like today."

Is a transfer on the horizon?

The former Heracles star was asked if the quality of his performances at the Euros could lead to a bigger team snapping him up, but Gosens, who has two years left on his contract with Atalanta, says he will think about his future after the tournament.

"I don't know. The Bergamo sports director has already written to me and expressed his congratulations," he said. "I think they are just happy for me now and proud that I played a good game at a European Championship.

"It certainly happens that you end up on the screen of other teams through such an achievement, but we'll take a look at it after the Euros. Now the focus is fully on the tournament, we want to get as far as possible."

What next for Germany?

Joachim Low's team now have three points from their first two matches. They sit a point behind France and level with Portugal and will round off the group stage with a match against Hungary on June 23.

