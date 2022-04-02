Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville did not hold back as he took aim at both the Red Devils and their manager following a dull goalless first half at home to Leicester City on Saturday.

In desperate need of victory to keep their Champions League hopes alive, United were dealt a blow before kick-off when Cristiano Ronaldo missed out due to illness.

Without the veteran striker, they barely made an impression at Old Trafford despite enjoying the lion's share of possession against the Foxes.

What was said?

"Manchester United are toothless," Neville fired while commentating on the game for Sky Sports.

"It's pathetically slow. No pace, no tempo. If Leicester had anything about them they'd go and beat Manchester United.

Ralf Rangnick did not escape criticism either from the former England full-back.

"I don't like the system at all. We saw how Manchester United played with this system at the Etihad. It's a bit of a mess," he added.

"Rashford has to come on this pitch. Pogba and Fernandes aren't centre forwards."

