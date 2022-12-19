Brutal! Gareth Bale included in L'Equipe's worst team of the World Cup following Wales' group stage exit

Wales hero Gareth Bale was listed as one of the worst players at the World Cup by French sports newspaper L'Equipe.

Wales crashed out at group stage

Attacker named in worst XI of tournament

Team-mate Wayne Hennessey also included

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite scoring Wales' only goal of the competition - a penalty against USA - Bale was included in the worst XI of the competition. The talisman was unable to inspire his team to victory as they crashed out at the group stage with one point.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It had been speculated that Bale could retire from the national team after their failure in Qatar, but the attacker has suggested he will continue playing for Wales, saying: "I'll keep going as long as I can and as long as I'm wanted."

THE WORST XI OF THE WORLD CUP IN FULL: Hennessey (Wales); Cash (Poland), Kanaani (Iran), Khoukhi (Qatar), Carrasco (Belgium); Skov Olsen (Denmark), Bielik (Poland), Zielinski (Poland), K. Diatta (Senegal); Bale (Wales), A. Contreras (Costa Rica).

WHAT NEXT FOR BALE? The 33-year-old will return to club football with Los Angeles FC as they compete for the CONCACAF Champions Cup in March. Later that month, he could be back with Wales as their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign commences.