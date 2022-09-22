The Mali midfielder is delighted to have the Ivory Coast legend as part of the Spurs family

Yves Bissouma has revealed his ambitions to emulate his idol Yaya Toure

Bissouma has struggled for gametime at Tottenham

The midfielder is currently on international duty with Mali

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has revealed his ambitions to emulate his idol Yaya Toure, during a sit-down with the Manchester City legend.

The Mali international joined Tottenham in the summer transfer window for £25 million from Brighton and Hove Albion June, while Toure was confirmed as the club’s Under-16s coach in August.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I can't believe I am with you [Yaya], to be honest. Everyone knows, my family, my friends, that I am a big fan of you. When I was young, I was watching you every day. I remember when I was in the academy in Mali, my inspiration was you,” said Bissouma.

“When they ask me, which player do you like, which player do you think was the best in [my] position, I say you because, as a midfielder as well, I want to be like you one day. I know it's not easy, but you can give me some secrets.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bissouma has struggled for playing time since his move to North London, starting just one Premier League match while featuring in five as a substitute, with coach Anotnio Conte preferring a central midfield partnership of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur.

DID YOU KNOW? Yaya Toure is one among only two midfielders to score 20 or more goals in a Premier League season.

He scored 20 in the 2013-14 campaign as City won the title, his tally being two goals shy of Frank Lampard, who previously achieved the feat in 2009-10.

WHAT NEXT? Bissouma is currently away on international duty with Mali and he will likely be in the starting 11 during Friday’s friendly match against Zambia at the Stade du 26 Mars.