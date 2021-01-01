Gama and Vinicius: Asante Kotoko's Brazilians on show in Bechem United thrashing

The South Americans were on the score sheet as the Porcupine Warriors picked three points at the expense of the Hunters on Wednesday

Asante Kotoko proved too strong for Bechem United in their Ghana Premier League meeting on Wednesday as the Porcupine Warriors registered a 4-0 home triumph in Obuasi.

Brazilian duo Fabio Gama and Michael Vinicius, Ismail Abdul Ganiyu and Francis Andy Kumi scored for the 23-time league champions in the outstanding matchday 16 fixture at the Len Clay Stadium where Kotoko will be based for the remainder of the season.

The Kumasi-based side has moved to third on the league standings, leaving Bechem in seventh position.

Kotoko's new Portuguese coach Mariano Barreto was on the bench for the first time on Wednesday, having had to watch Saturday's 1-1 draw with Eleven Wonders from the stands due to delay in completion of his work permit.

The former Ghana coach made three changes to his side’s line-up, bringing back Samuel Frimpong and Habib while handing a first start to Kumi.

New Brazilian signing Vinicius also made the Porcupines' bench for the first time.

Kumi could have put Kotoko in the lead just two minutes into the game but his header on Ibrahim Imoro's delivery went straight to Bechem goalkeeper Daniel Afadzwu.

Eight minutes later, Imoro sent in another cross but Habib's header went over the bar.

Ganiyu finally broke the deadlock for the Porcupine Warriors in the 12th minute, sending a shot into the net after Gama's short free-kick.

After Augustine Okrah shot straight into the arms of goalkeeper Afadzwu, Charles Mensah released an effort across the face of goal at the opposite end.

Having shot wide in the 29th minute, Gama made it 2-0 for Kotoko with a shot into the bottom left corner three minutes to half-time after being set up by Kumi. It was the Brazilian’s second goal in two games after scoring in the draw with Wonders.

Article continues below

Back after the break, Kumi put his name on the score sheet, heading into the net from an Imoro cross.

Vinicius was then introduced for his Ghana Premier League debut in the 79th minute, taking the place of Kumi.

Three minutes later, the Brazilian found the back of the net as he coolly curled one into the net after Godfred Asiamah's shot was blocked, giving his side a fine start to life in Obuasi.