Galtier admits he's been pleasantly surprised by 'very professional' Neymar since taking over at PSG

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has revealed that he's been impressed by Neymar's professional attitude since his arrival

Galtier praises Neymar's attitude

Brazilian arrives early for training

Doesn't miss a session

WHAT HAPPENED? The PSG manager has praised one of his star men in Neymar, saying that the Brazilian's professionalism since his arrival from Nice has been second to none. Several former players and pundits have questioned the forward's conduct in the past, including former Barcelona man Ludovic Giuly, who said his attitude would stop him from reaching his full potential.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on the Super Moscato Show, Galtier said: "Neymar arrived on July 4, fit, ready. I didn't speak to him right away. During the first ten days, I was very observant. Individual interviews were conducted in Japan. I told him that I was very happy to be his coach. This is the first thing. The Neymar that I met is a very great professional, who prepares for the sessions, who arrives very early, who does not miss a session."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's clear Galtier, like many, is a big fan of the 30-year-old. Neymar has featured heavily for PSG this season, netting 11 goals and providing nine assists in just 14 games so far. He's already just two goals shy of levelling last season's total of 13.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR GALTIER AND NEYMAR? Galtier can take a back seat for a while and prepare himself for PSG's first game back on December 28 against Strasbourg. Meanwhile, Neymar will look to secure Brazil's first World Cup since 2002 in Qatar, with his side's campaign getting underway against Serbia on November 24.