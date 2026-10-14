Galatasaray Istanbul, all the broadcast information at a glance: who is showing Gala’s matches live on TV and via live stream?

Turkey's record champions want to finish top of the Süper Lig again, but Galatasaray are chasing titles in other competitions too. Fans need subscriptions with different providers to watch every match live. Here's where to watch Gala.

Galatasaray Istanbul: where to watch Gala live on TV and via live stream

Watch Galatasaray Istanbul in the Süper Lig, Champions League and Türkiye Kupasi

German free-to-air TV does not show the Turkish Süper Lig. Major providers such as DAZN and Sky do not hold the league rights. beIN Sports hold them exclusively.

Fans in Germany can still watch the matches live through Digiturk Euro, which carries beIN Sports broadcasts. They need a Digiturk Euro subscription with the sports package, costing €119 per year.

For Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League matches in the 2025/26 season, DAZN is the main option in Germany. The streaming service calls itself the "home of the Champions League" and shows around 90 per cent of all matches live, both individually and through its popular multi-match coverage.

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Next matches GEN Super Lig 09:00 GAL

Amazon Prime Video, however, shows Tuesday's headline Champions League match exclusively.

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From the 2027/28 season through to 2030/31 inclusive, Paramount+ will carry most Champions League coverage. DAZN missed out in the rights allocation.

German viewers currently have no free-to-air TV or live-stream broadcasts of Türkiye Kupasi matches, so they cannot watch Galatasaray's matches live on free-to-air television.

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Galatasaray Istanbul: live text commentary on SPOX

For selected Champions League matches, the SPOX homepage offers live text commentary.

Galatasaray Istanbul: club profile