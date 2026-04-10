Galatasaray Istanbul: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting Gala’s matches live on TV and via livestream?

Turkey’s record champions are not only gunning for another Süper Lig title—they also have their sights set on silverware in other competitions. However, to watch every match live, fans need subscriptions to several different providers. Here’s a quick guide to the channels broadcasting Gala’s games.

Below is a quick guide to every channel and platform showing Gala’s matches live on TV or via livestream.

Watch Galatasaray Istanbul in the Süper Lig, Champions League and Türkiye Kupasi live on TV and via livestream.

The Turkish Süper Lig is not shown on free-to-air television in Germany, and major providers such as DAZN or Sky do not hold the rights to the league. Instead, these rights are held exclusively by beIN Sports.

German viewers can still watch the games via Digiturk Euro, which carries beINSports; a yearly subscription to the platform’s sports package costs €119.

For the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League campaign, DAZN will carry the vast majority of Galatasaray’s matches in Germany, reinforcing its status as the “home of the Champions League” by streaming roughly 90% of all games live—both as single fixtures and in the popular multi-match conference format. Consequently, DAZN is the primary destination for fans wishing to watch Gala compete in Europe’s premier club competition.

However, the top Champions League match is shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video every Tuesday.

From 2027/28 to 2030/31, most Champions League matches will air on Paramount+, while DAZN secured no rights.

In Germany, there are currently no free-to-air TV broadcasts or live streams of the Turkish Cup; as a result, Galatasaray matches cannot be watched live on free-to-air television either.

Getty

Galatasaray Istanbul: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing/streaming Gala’s matches live on TV or online? Live ticker on SPOX

On the SPOX homepage, you can follow selected Champions League matches via live ticker to stay up to date at all times. Click here.

Galatasaray Istanbul broadcast info: Who shows Gala’s matches live on TV or via livestream? Club profile