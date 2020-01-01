Gakpo fires brace as PSV Eindhoven progress in Europa League with victory over NS Mura

The 21-year-old of Togolese descent put on a great show off the bench to send the Dutch giants through

Cody Gakpo found the back of the net twice with Eindhoven making it into the final round of the qualifiers with a 5-1 win over Slovakian side NS Mura on Thursday.

The Boeren made it to his round of the competition having finished third in the abruptly-ended 2019-20 Eredivisie season, and took an early lead at the Fazanerija City Stadium through Donyell Malen in the 17th minute.

Mura showed some of their credentials and equalised four minutes later via Nino Kouter.

It didn’t take long for PSV to restore their lead and Brazilian youngster Mauro Junior made it 2-1 to the Dutch giants in the 28th minute.

Gakpo had started the game from the bench but came on for Maximiliano Romero in the 11th minute because of an injury.

The Dutch-Togolese man got PSV’s third goal of the night in the 54th minute after he was played through on goal by Guinea-Bissau-born Portuguese winger Bruma.

Malen extended the lead in the 65th minute for his second of the evening, Bruma assisting again, before Gakpo put the final nail in the coffin in added time with an easy tap-in, having been fed by Denzel Dumfries.

Gakpo started his career with PSV having been born in the city of Eindhoven, making his debut on February 25, 2018. He has played 44 times in all competitions since then, scoring 10 goals and providing 12 assists.

Another player of African descent to feature for PSV was Noni Madueke, who replaced Malen in the 86th minute.

The 18-year-old Anglo-Nigerian and Goal NxGn star left Hotspur in 2018 with the hope of breaking into the first team at the Philips Stadium in good time, and after impressing for the youth squad, made his senior debut in January this year.

Despite interest from the likes of , , , and , Madueke signed a new deal that will see him remain in North Brabant until 2024 and already had a hand in PSV’s two Eredivisie game this season, both ending in victories, over FC Groningen and FC Emmen.

PSV will face Norwegian giants Rosenborg in the final qualification round on November 1.