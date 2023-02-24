Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey hand Arsenal huge injury boost ahead of title run-in

Arsenal have received a major boost ahead of Saturday’s trip to Leicester City with Thomas Partey set to be passed fit to feature.

Jorginho has covered for Partey in the last two games

Arsenal can move five points clear at the top with a win at Leicester

Jesus has missed Arsenal's last nine Premier League fixtures

WHAT HAPPENED? Mikel Arteta is hopeful the midfielder - who has missed the last two games with a muscle injury - will be able to link up the squad for the clash at the King Power Stadium.

And in further good news for the Premier League leaders, striker Gabriel Jesus is also now very close to making his long-awaited return following knee surgery.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about the possibility of Partey being involved this weekend, Arteta said: “Obviously there is a question mark on Thomas, he hasn’t trained much.

“But it looks like he could be available. Let’s see how he trains today [Friday]. He’s a really important player for us that we’ve missed the last few games. Hopefully he can be available.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: And turning his attention to Jesus, who has not played for the Gunners since before the World Cup, Arteta added: “He’s progressing really well, he’s doing more and more on the field and the knee is not reacting, so really positive.

“We want to have him as quick as possible, but respect as well a little bit the timeframe we got from the doctors and the specialists. But he’s really pushing the boundaries right now.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's Premier League leaders travel to Leicester City on Saturday afternoon (3pm ko).