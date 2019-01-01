Gabon 0-0 Ghana (Agg: 0-4): Black Meteors on the brink of U-23 Afcon qualification

Ibrahim Tanko's outfit held their own on the road to secure a ticket for the final round of the series

have booked a place in the third and final round of the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifying following a 0-0 away draw with Gabon on Tuesday.

The score at Stade Augustin Monedan de Sibang in Libreville sends the Black Meteors through to the next phase on a 4-0 aggregate following a convincing win in the first leg in Accra on Saturday.

Ibrahim Tanko's outfit, who beat Togo 5-2 over two legs in the first round, await the winners of the fixture between Equatorial Guinea and for a date in the final round in June.

The victors will join six other teams and hosts for the final tournament slated for November 8-22.

The Africa U-23 Cup of Nations will serve as qualifiers for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, , with the top three teams set to secure tickets for the world championship.

Ghana have not qualified for the U-23 Afcon since the tournament's inception in 2011.

For the Olympic Games, the Black Meteors have been absent since a first-round berth at the 2004 gathering in Athens, Greece.

