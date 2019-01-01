Gabon 0-0 Ghana (Agg: 0-4): Black Meteors on the brink of U-23 Afcon qualification
Ghana have booked a place in the third and final round of the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifying following a 0-0 away draw with Gabon on Tuesday.
The score at Stade Augustin Monedan de Sibang in Libreville sends the Black Meteors through to the next phase on a 4-0 aggregate following a convincing win in the first leg in Accra on Saturday.
Ibrahim Tanko's outfit, who beat Togo 5-2 over two legs in the first round, await the winners of the fixture between Equatorial Guinea and Algeria for a date in the final round in June.
The victors will join six other teams and hosts Egypt for the final tournament slated for November 8-22.
The Africa U-23 Cup of Nations will serve as qualifiers for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, with the top three teams set to secure tickets for the world championship.
Ghana have not qualified for the U-23 Afcon since the tournament's inception in 2011.
For the Olympic Games, the Black Meteors have been absent since a first-round berth at the 2004 gathering in Athens, Greece.