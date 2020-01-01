Fulham’s Kebano shifts focus to Championship second leg semi-final playoff with Cardiff City

The DR Congo international has reflected on his side’s performance against the Bluebirds and hopes they can complete the job at Craven Cottage

midfielder Neeskens Kebano has shifted his focus to their Championship second leg semi-final playoff with on Thursday.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international delivered an impressive performance in Monday’s 2-0 first-leg win over the Bluebirds.

After Anglo- Josh Onomah put the Craven Cottage outfit in front with his wonder strike, the 28-year-old then sealed the victory in the encounter.

The effort is the midfielder’s fourth goal in 17 games across all competitions this season and has taken to the social media to reflect on the showing while also appreciating the club's fans for their supports.

“Thank you all for your messages. Great team spirit and [I am] very happy to have scored one more time. See you Thursday,” Kebano tweeted.

Thank you all for your messages! Great team spirit and very happy to have scored one more time🎯. See you Thursday!🙌🏾 #FULFORCE #COYW pic.twitter.com/i9qt3i5xSl — Neeskens Kebano (@Neeskens_Kebano) July 28, 2020

Kebano has been with the Craven Cottage outfit since the summer of 2016 when he joined from Belgian side .

The midfielder, who scored his first goal for Fulham against Athletic in February 2017, has now found the back of the net 12 times in 75 league games.

Kebano started his career with ASA Montereau youth team before teaming up with French giants youth setup in 2006.

The 28-year-old was promoted to the Parisians’ first team in 2011 and featured in three games for the side before joining on loan.

The former youth international later departed PSG permanently for life in with Charleroi, where he shone, scoring 18 goals in 68 league games during his two-year stay with the side.

His eye-catching performances caught the attention of Genk, who secured his signature in 2015 and featured 37 times for the Blue and White before he moved to Fulham.

Kebano previously played for France U17, U18, U19 and U20 teams before pledging his allegiance to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2014.

The midfielder made his debut against and has now played 19 times for the country, scoring five goals.