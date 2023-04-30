Fulham vs Manchester City: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can Man City continue in winning ways and get one hand on the Premier League trophy?

Can Pep Guardiola's men continue their winning streak and cement their place as the firm favorites in the title race?

Fulham come into this on the back of a narrow 1-0 loss to Aston Villa and are currently sat in 10th position with 45 points from 32 games. They come into this game in bad run of form, having lost five of their last seven Premier League games. Their record against City isn't very good either, they haven't won any of their last 15 Premier League games against the Cityzens, losing the last 10 with an aggregate score of 28-4.

Man City thrashed Arsenal 4-1 in a potential title deciding game against the Gunners. Man City have won all of their last 13 games against Fulham in all competitions and are on a three game win streak away from home. Guardiola's men will be hoping to continue in rich vein of form and secure the league title.

Fulham vs Man City confirmed lineups

Fulham XI (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Reid; Vinicius

Man City XI (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, Alvarez, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Fulham vs Man City LIVE updates

Man City's upcoming fixtures

Man City will be up against West Ham and Leeds United in their next two fixtures before the big semi-final clash with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on 10th of May. They will play the return leg on 18th of May with a game against Everton sandwiched between those games.