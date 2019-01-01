Fulham sign Markovic on free transfer

Fulham have announced the signing of Lazar Markovic on a free transfer from Liverpool until the end of the season.

A club statement read: "Fulham received very good recommendations from Aleksandar Mitrović regarding the player.

"Markovic made his breakthrough at Partizan Belgrade where he was a teammate of Mitrović and named in the SuperLiga team of the season in each of his two full – and title-winning – campaigns in the first team."

More to follow...