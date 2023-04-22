USMNT stars Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream admit Leeds are "America's team" over Fulham due to stars Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams.

Both sides boast USMNT stars

Ream & Robinson admit Leeds are America's team

But historically "you cannot top 'Fulhamerica'"

WHAT HAPPENED? The two Premier League sides met in Saturday's early kick-off which saw four of the five stars in action as Stars and Stripes captain Adams recovers from injury. Asked during the Men in Blazers podcast who is the States' most popular team - 'Fulhamerica' or 'Leeds United States of America' - Fulham stars Robinson and Ream conceded that their Yorkshire counterparts might take the crown.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think at the minute, Leeds is more popular you know," Robinson admitted. "But they've got the commercial draw of the three expensive signings."

"This is true, they do have the commercial draw," Ream agreed. "They have Weston, who is great at putting himself out there. They have the Medford Messi [Aaronson], obviously. And then they have the captain of the U.S. [Adams]. But, historically, and as an original, you cannot top 'Fulhamerica'."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ream's latter comment refers to the host of USMNT stars to have played their soccer in west London. The most famous examples include Clint Dempsey and Brian McBride, but the Fulham faithful have welcomed the likes of Carlos Bocanegra, Eddie Lewis, Eddie Johnson, Marcus Hahnemann and Kasey Keller in the 21st century.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

WHAT NEXT FOR FULHAM & LEEDS? The two sides find themselves at opposite ends of the Premier League table. Fulham are flying high in their first season up from the Championship, comfortably mid-table, while Leeds are within two points of the relegation zone with just six games to play after Saturday's fixture.