'We all have a vital role to play' - FSA joins FA and Premier League in urging fans to stay home to combat coronavirus

The supporters' organisation is the latest to issue a statement as football looks to play its part during the outbreak

The Football Supporters' Association has joined the Premier League, FA and the English Football League in telling fans to stay home as everyone awaits the end of the coronavirus outbreak and the return of football.

Most of the world's leagues are suspended currently due to the virus, which has left many countries in government-led quarantines.

Football has now been shut down for several weeks in most countries, with the English game being out of action since March 13.

In the weeks since, it has become apparent that this would be no short break with there still being no certainty regarding when the league will return.

"Covid-19 has presented a hugely challenging and uncertain time for everyone and our thoughts are with all those directly affected by the pandemic. The Government’s message is clear – stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives," the FSA said in a statement.

"We are all committed to getting back to playing the game we love – but only when it is safe to do so. Amid the current uncertainty, supporters will understandably have a number of questions relating to the season and the clubs they follow, and there are no quick answers to how and when we will return to what used to be our football normality.

"The Football Supporters’ Association (FSA), Premier League, EFL and The FA want to reiterate that clubs and their supporters have a vital role to play in supporting the Government’s guidance and ensuring community strength and solidarity. While there is no football, our sport can still play its part."

The FSA pointed to the impact clubs and supporters have had in their communities, with a number of top players and clubs making massive donations to local charities in an effort to help those battling the virus.

Supporters' groups have also stepped up on a local level by raising money and volunteering at local food banks and with the NHS, and the FSA encouraged all to keep doing their part to help those in their local communities.

"The work of clubs, staff, volunteers and fans is making a difference to those in need," the statement read.

"The FSA, Premier League, EFL and The FA encourage all clubs and supporters’ groups to remain in contact during this difficult time and, where possible, support one another in their community efforts. We also extend our gratitude to those football supporters who are key workers, and those who have offered their support on a volunteer basis.

"We urge fans across the country to follow the ongoing Government advice, to provide us all with the best opportunity to keep fans and communities safe.

"It is also important to note that any official communications will come from the Government and football authorities themselves. Please follow our official channels for this information.

"As the situation is regularly changing, the Premier League, EFL and The FA will continue to consult the FSA and keep supporters updated on the progress made as soon as is practically possible.

"Thank you, once again, for your continued patience, work and support."