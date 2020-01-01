'Frustrated' Lampard refuses to blame Kepa after Southampton setback

The goalkeeper was once more in the spotlight for a crucial error as the Blues dropped more points in the league

boss Frank Lampard could not hide his disappointment after dropping more Premier League points in Saturday's 3-3 draw with Southampton.

The Blues looked set to enjoy a straightforward afternoon when Timo Werner netted his first league goals for the club in quick succession in the first half.

But hit back through Danny Ings and Che Adams, and though Kai Havertz restored the hosts' lead after the break Jan Vestergaard stepped up in injury time to seal a draw for Ralph Hasenhuttl's charges.

More teams

Chelsea have now dropped seven points in their opening five games despite their huge transfer outlay over the summer, and Lampard acknowledges they have to cut out the mistakes.

"I am frustrated and the players are. They would be because the first half was as good as we have played this season," he told reporters after the final whistle.

"Very much so, we played some great football. Get some good goals and we could have had some more. When you concede before half-time, you know that can change the tone of the game a lot. Then, we go 3-2 up and concede a late goal from a free kick.

"It is disappointing, you want to pick up points at home against teams like Southampton, irrespective of them being a good team who can make things very difficult for you. In the second half, we could have dealt with it better."

Werner was one of the few bright spots for the Londoners as he got off the mark in the Premier League, and Lampard believes many more will follow.

"They are really good individual goals in terms of how he made them for himself. He looked sharp, our combination play in the first half was very sharp," he added.

"For Timo to get those goals was great for him in terms of getting his confidence on his first Premier League goals. I am sure we will see a lot more from him."

Article continues below

Southampton's second goal came thanks to a hideous mix-up between Kurt Zouma and Kepa Arrizabalaga, throwing the spotlight once more on Chelsea's defence and in particular their goalkeeper; but Lampard insisted that the ex-Athletic man retained the confidence of his manager and team-mates.

"We know that all eyes are on him, how competitive it is [in the squad]. As a goalkeeper, you know all eyes are on you. Kepa has to deal with that and also feel the support of me and the team-mates," he said.

"It is unfortunate because he did make a couple of good saves today. When you are a goalkeeper, people will judge you on other moments as well. He has to keep working and there’s only one way of getting through those periods and it is to work and to feel support around him."