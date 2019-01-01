'Frustrated' Ghana Normalisation Committee announces cancellation of Special Competition

The proposed championship will no longer come off, owing to lack of support from clubs

Ghana Football Normalisation Committee has called off its intended 'Special Competition' for elite and second-tier clubs in the country.

Owing to the absence of football competitions in the aftermath of the Ghana FA corruption scandal in June last year, the Normalisation Committee - an interim body tasked by Fifa, Caf and the Ghanaian government to temporarily run the sport in the stead of the FA - announced an all-new championship to "keep clubs active" until the start of a new season.

Initially scheduled to take off on January 26, the competition's commencement date was postponed on three occasions due to a series of setback before an eventual cancellation.

"The GFA Normalisation Committee (N.C) has cancelled the proposed Special competition aimed at engaging Ghanaian clubs whilst the reformation of Ghana football takes shape," a publication on the FA's official website reads.

A portion of the publication also explains: "Anytime the game was about starting, there was a hiccup from the premier league clubs and the tournament never started.

"The N.C has come to a point where the truth must be told and the right things be done to save Ghana football which is a great asset for the people of Ghana even though it has private sector colouration.

"We hereby cancel the proposed N.C tournament. We will engage the interest of government as to the other alternative uses to the funds advanced the Normalisation Committee.

"We sincerely apologise to the Division One league clubs who overwhelmingly subscribed to participate in the N.C Special competition.

"We will come up with a new programme to keep them engaged whilst we reform Ghana football."

The competition was to involve all 16 Premier League and all 48 Division One League teams in Ghana.

The Normalisation Committee's mandate runs until March 31 this year.

