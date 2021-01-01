Liverpool v Newcastle United

‘From champs to lambs’ – Salah’s Liverpool slammed after lacklustre Newcastle United draw

Liverpool
Football fans have lashed out at Jurgen Klopp’s men following their recent result against Steve Bruce’s Magpies

Football fans have expressed their dissatisfaction with Liverpool’s 1-1 result versus Newcastle United in Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

Before welcoming Steve Bruce’s team to Anfield, the Reds had played out the same scoreline at Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United, where they conceded a late equaliser.

Against the Magpies, Jurgen Klopp’s side started on a good note – with Mohamed Salah giving them a third-minute lead.

The visitors, though, ensured that the fixture ended all square courtesy of an equaliser from super-sub Joseph Willock with the last kick of the game.

This result is a massive blow to Liverpool’s Champions League qualification hopes, and that has evoked a barrage of criticism from Twitter users.

