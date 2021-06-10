From being inspired by Ronaldo's tears to becoming Man Utd talisman: The rise of Bruno Fernandes

Portugal are looking strong ahead of their Euros title defence with Bruno now a key part of their attack and looking to make history

July 4 2004: As Cristiano Ronaldo stood on the pitch in tears at the Estadio da Luz, a nine-year-old Bruno Fernandes was sat watching at home.

Ronaldo was inconsolable as Portugal lost out to Greece in the European Championship final on home soil. That image was beamed into homes all over the world and it hit Fernandes hard. Seventeen years have since passed but it is a picture that remains crystal clear in the mind of Fernandes, a player who has always kept a close eye on his idol’s career.

Ronaldo has come a long way since his tears in 2004 and Fernandes has too.

The midfielder's footballing journey started at FC Infesta, a club in Matosinhos, north west of Porto, where he was thrown in at centre-back to toughen him up in the harder games before being pushed into to midfield against easier opposition to allow him to dominate.

From an early age, he had that steely determination that is evident in his game now and would stay long after training had finished, working on his passing, heading and also the defensive side of his game.

That work ethic hasn’t left him. He is one of five Manchester United stars who regularly stay after training to work on technique and has even been told to go home on occasion by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

After the home win against LASK in the Europa League last season, when he was an unused substitute, he was the final player to leave the pitch as he continued to work on his shooting from range.

His dedication to his craft began at an early age. When he was a child Fernandes would, like many others, practice on the street for up to eight hours a day.

He made a move to Boavista when he was 10 and he credits his family – his brother, cousins, uncle and dad – for giving him that fighting spirit.

Those recent stories about the playmaker staying behind after training are not a new thing; he used to do exactly the same as a young boy working on his set pieces long after everyone else had left.

His form for Boavista caught the eye of a scout from Serie B side Novara and, before he could make his first-team debut at the Estadio do Bessa, an agreement had been reached over a €40,000 (£35,000/$49,000) transfer.

Fernandes was on his way to Italy – at just 17 years of age.

“From June to February, I had €50 that my mother 1gave me when I left Portugal,” Fernandes told Portuguese newspaper Record. “Arriving in Novara, not knowing anyone, not talking the language, having no one who could translate what had to be done, it was very difficult.”

However, the shy Fernandes immediately became an important part of the team and managed to transform Novara from relegation-battlers to play-off contenders in only half a season.

At 19, he made the move to Udinese and then had a stint at Sampdoria before the transfer to Sporting CP, which is where he really started to turn heads.

“It was an excellent first impression,” former team-mate Jefferson told Goal. “He immediately stood out because of his will and determination.

“The coaches always used to tell him to leave and go home but he would always reply saying: ‘Just one more, I’ll stay a little longer.'"

“Bruno was always very dedicated in training, he wanted to train all of the time to improve skills,” Nuno Presume, former Sporting CP assistant manager added. "Bruno has a well-placed shot, a very good short and long pass and, without the ball, he puts pressure on his opponents very well.

“He also brought leadership, on and off the field, to the team and was always demanding and rigorous. He had a great passion for training and for the game.”

Those watching Bruno in the Premier League have also witnessed his fiery temper when things aren’t going how he would like.

“He shouted at me several times, it’s normal,” Jefferson said laughing. “He doesn't like to lose. He always wants the ball.”

He put up astonishing numbers over two-and-a-half seasons at Sporting – 63 goals and 43 assists in 137 games – and caught the eye of United scouts. After an emotional goodbye in Portugal, he packed his bags and arrived at Old Trafford.

“The way he was playing, the move didn’t surprise me at all,” Jefferson said.

While his former team-mates were not surprised at his quality, the impact he had in England was incredible. He had an immediate transformative effect on Solskjaer’s side, propelling them into the Champions League places.

As a result, he has already earned comparisons with a number of United legends, including Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He does definitely have that (Ronaldo) presence,” Solskjaer said. “He has that influence and impact on his team-mates. We can just look at the results since he’s come in. He’s got lots of energy, leadership; he’s a team player, which is a key here now for us going forward.”

Those leadership qualities led to him being given the captain's armband for the first time in October 2020, in a Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain. Solskjaer announced it in his pre-match press conference while Fernandes was in attendance, and it caught the Portugal international off guard.

His pleasant surprise became a meme but he was so concerned about how his reaction could have been interpreted that he asked club staff to ensure the clip didn't get out. He had nothing to worry about, though.

“I think it’s something natural in me," Fernandes said about being a leader in the team. “I don’t do anything like saying: ‘I want to be a leader or I want to do things in a different way'. It’s the natural way I have. It’s something that’s in my game.

"Sometimes, you have to improve, also on this, because you need leadership from different players in different modes.

“For me, the point is helping everyone with my voice when I can and also with my energy and everything I do in the game to help the team. The most important thing for me is helping my team-mates in any way I can, if it’s with my voice then it’s with my voice, if it’s with my energy, then it’s with my energy.”

While he is the key to United’s success, he is one of many important cogs when it comes to the national team. Coach Fernando Santos has an abundance of attacking talent in his side.

“Fernandes will be key but in terms of creating and the end product, they’ve got some fliers up front: [Diogo] Jota, Joao Felix and Ronaldo as well,” former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand told Goal. “If you can put the ball in a dangerous area for these guys.”

And Fernandes’ former colleagues agree.

“Bruno, Bernardo [Silva] and Diogo Jota are very important players to support Ronaldo in attack. I believe Bruno will have a big Euros,” Presume said.

Bruno has had his head down and is preparing well. The 26-year-old has got over the heartache of the Europa League final, where he was left in tears after United lost on penalties to Villarreal, with a five-day holiday with his wife and two daughters.

Since then, his focus has been on the national team. His great mentality has been vital in keeping focus after the disappointment of the Europa League, which is now in the past. And despite a relentless season he is said to be feeling fresh ahead of an important few weeks.

As he prepares to face Hungary in Portugal’s Euro 2020 opener next Tuesday, it will be images of his family pushing him to victory. But the memory of Ronaldo’s tears won’t be far behind; it will just drive him on even harder.