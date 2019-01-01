Frimpong boost for Kotoko ahead of Caf Confederation Cup clash with Al-Hilal

The skipper trained on Friday amid concerns about his fitness for Sunday's encounter against the Sudanese outfit

Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong looks set to line up for the club in Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup group stage opener against Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan after training on Friday.

Although part of the 18-man squad selected for the away fixture, there had been concerns over the availability of the skipper for the upcoming game, having picked up a knock in training prior to their departure from Ghana.

His participation in Friday's session is indeed welcome news for the Porcupines as he has so far netted twice in the continental championship.

Kotoko were earlier dealt an injury blow when Abass Mohammed, who replaced Augustine Sefa in the home win over Coton Sport Garoua, was ruled out of Sunday's match due to an injury sustained in training.

Guinean import Naby Laye Keita was not selected for the trip, same as striker Frederick Boateng, who is set to join Egyptian side Petrojet.

Al-Hilal, on the other hand, received good news on Tuesday as four players, including goalkeeper Jumma Ginaro and Mohamed Darag, resumed training after missing Monday's league clash with Al-Ahly Shendi.

