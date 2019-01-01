Friedel 'definitely interested' in bringing Premier League players to New England Revolution

The former Liverpool and Tottenham goalkeeper is keen to make the most of his contacts to help boost his team's squad

New Revolution head coach Brad Friedel is targeting the in a quest to make new signings.

Friedel has ties with a number of Premier League clubs, with the American making 450 appearances in England's top flight from 1997-2015 for , Blackburn, and .

Ahead of the new Major League Soccer season, the 47-year-old is trying to use his relationships and connections with the Premier League to make headway in the transfer market.

“There are definitely Premier League players that I am interested in, but I can’t give away any secrets," said Friedel, speaking exclusively to us-bookies.com

"There are quite a few that I have touched base with and it has to work for our squad. It helps when we are going for targeted money allocation players when spending more money.

"But I’m definitely using my relationships, but they have to be able to do the business on the field.

"I don’t know every player but there will be someone that I know that can get to a player, and these things usually take months and months of scouting the player both on and off the field, but it’s something that I’m trying to use and forge relationships to get the right players.”

The former goalkeeper is optimistic about the future recruitment plans for the club following the appointment of a chief scout and expansion of its scouting network.

He added: “We have a very good scouting network that we set up last season, including the club’s first-ever chief scout and we’ve just hired another one for South America and what we look for consistently are people who are going to better the squad.

"Whether we bring in players from England, other parts of Europe, South America, or other parts of the world is sort of irrelevant to us, we’re trying to bring in people in the positions where we feel that we need help."

Friedel is also keeping a light-hearted eye on the future of Harry Kane, with the Tottenham striker a massive New England Patriots fan, and the England international was also pictured celebrating with the team after their victory in the Super Bowl earlier this month.

He joked: "I saw Harry Kane post a couple of photos with a few of the Patriots players, so we will have to see what happens there in the future!"