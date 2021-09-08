French league hits out at 'outrageous' Tebas comments on Messi and PSG

The Liga boss suggested that Paris Saint-Germain's acquisition of the veteran meant Ligue 1 risked becoming a veterans' league

The French Professional League (LFP) has slammed Javier Tebas' recent comments about the division, describing the La Liga chief's criticisms as "outrageous."

Tebas spoke out after Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos and Barcelona ace Lionel Messi left for Paris Saint-Germain on free transfers this summer.

His suggestion that state-owned clubs like PSG were "as much enemies as the Super League" and that Ligue 1 was becoming a retirement home for veteran stars did not go down well with his counterparts in France.

What was said?

"The Professional Football League would like to respond with determination to the latest statement by Mr. Javier Tebas about Paris Saint-Germain in particular and the situation of the Ligue 1 in general," a statement released by the LFP on Wednesday explained.

"The comments made by the President of the Spanish Football League are not worthy of the institution he represents and which the Professional Football League has always respected.

"The Professional Football League therefore asks Mr. Javier Tebas to watch his outrageous statements.

"The Professional Football League and La Liga clearly do not share the same approach of what should be the inter-league relations. The Professional Football League does not want to be the 'muleta' waved by Mr. Tebas to hide the internal problems currently experienced by Spanish professional soccer.

"However, it would like to remind that the financial largesse that Spanish clubs have enjoyed for many seasons and which is at the origin of the current problems, is neither its responsibility nor that of Paris Saint-Germain.

"On this subject, the Professional Football League has no lessons to receive in terms of financial control of clubs. It is undeniable that the LFP has played a leading role in this field at the European level with the creation of the DNCG, which is still today an effective regulatory model recognized by all.

"In conclusion, the Professional Football League advises Mr. Javier Tebas to return to more restraint. Each professional league must now work for the development of its championship and for the common good of European professional soccer, which must act as one in order to bounce back from the health crisis that has severely impacted its economy.

"The European leagues must unite to face the future threats concerning the international calendar. This is the meaning of the work of the French soccer leaders through their respective actions within the international soccer bodies (UEFA, ECA, World Leagues Forum, European Leagues)."

What did Tebas say?

After losing two of La Liga's most famous faces to PSG, Tebas hit out at the club's transfer policy this week.

"PSG looks like the league of legends given the age of some players. La Liga has young players like Vinicius (Junior). The problem of PSG, we will solve it. What PSG are doing is as dangerous as the Super League," Tebas said.

"We will continue to grow despite the departure of Messi. We will work against the club states. These clubs are as much enemies as the Super League.”

It is not the first time that the Liga president has taken aim at PSG, having previously accused the club and Manchester City of "economic doping" and of being state-controlled teams.

