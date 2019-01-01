French commentator causes outrage with racist remarks towards Strasbourg star Da Costa

Daniel Bravo caused controversy with a remark on Wednesday, but was immediately forgiven by the Ligue 1 striker

French pundit Daniel Bravo caused plenty of controversy for a racist comment during 's win over .

Bravo, a former player, was commentating on the match for beIN Sports as Strasbourg went on to win 4-0.

Following a goal from Strasbourg forward Nuno da Costa, Bravo said that the effort was "not bad for a black guy".

The comment caused immediate controversy in with beIN rapidly issuing an apology for the remark.

beIN SPORTS rappelle qu’elle lutte contre toutes les discriminations, en particulier le racisme, et promeut la diversité, l’égalité et le respect au travers de l’ensemble de ses retransmissions.

"beIN SPORTS and its consultant apologise for the remarks made during the Strasbourg - Reims match, which can be considered shocking and are counter to the values advocated by the channel and its editorial staff," the statement said.

"beIN SPORTS recalls that it fights against all forms of discrimination, in particular racism, and promotes diversity, equality and respect through all its broadcasts."

Bravo also was quick to make amends, as he met with Da Costa after the match.

Da Costa immediately issued a statement offering forgiveness to the pundit, as he took to Twitter to defend what he saw as a one-time mistake.