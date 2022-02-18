Frank Odhiambo: Easy to join Djurgardens IF from Gor Mahia

Kenya international defender Frank Odhiambo has revealed why he made the decision to sign for Swedish side Djurgardens IF.

The 19-year-old, who was part of the Harambee Stars squad that took part in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification campaign, was signed by the club on a permanent basis on January 20 from Gor Mahia.

He was, however, is yet to be unveiled, but on Thursday the player finally landed in Sweden where he met the team’s squad and coaches for the first time and later spoke to the club’s TV on what made him pick the club.

What did Odhiambo say?

“It feels nice, it feels great to be here, and it is a new challenge, a new opportunity for me to grow as a player and to make huge strides after coming into a new club,” Odhiambo told Djurgarden’s TV.

“It was easy for me because the club has a great philosophy, I have heard about it since 2016 when Kenya striker Michael [Olunga] joined the club.

“Therefore, I became a fan following the team once in a while, and that is how I became and choose that probably this the great club for a youngster like me to grow, the club itself gives young players a chance to showcase their talent something that you have to fight for.”

On whether Olunga has helped him before his switch to Sweden, Odhiambo said: “Michael has helped me a lot, since the beginning, since the time we met back at home; we met funny enough in national team camp where he started pushing me.

“Concerning the deal [to sign for Djurgardens], he also helped me to arrive at the decision and join this great club, so I can say he has been a pillar to make this move a success.

“He has talked so many things about the club, how the fans are great, the philosophy of the club to help young players grow, like him came here a youngster, but look at him now, his career has definitely grown quite very well, and I am looking to take the same path or even surpass him.”

‘It was a fantastic feeling’

On meeting his teammates for the first time, Odhiambo said: “It was a fantastic feeling, it was nice it felt like everyone was waiting for me to come through in the door, and I came and it was like everyone was excited.

“I was surprised they all know my name Frank, they kept calling me from all the corners and it was really a good welcome for me, they are my newfound family, so I am looking forward to settling down and getting to work with each and everyone to them.”

Odhiambo has promised to take his fighting spirit from K’Ogalo to the club.

“I am hardworking, passionate, and eager to achieve success because I don’t like to start something and not to finish it, I am determined I am hungry to make a name for myself,” Odhiambo continued.

“The boss told me it is a new home, even you go into your friend’s house you don’t have to storm in through the door, but you have to knock first, know how things are going in there, so basically I will start with basics, football is all about basics before I adapt and come to the playing style that I am used to.

“I am already looking forward to the coaches to bring me up to speed.

“It will be hard because every player always wants to play and your teammates always want to give their best and it is always hard to become a starter but I will definitely work on it and soon you will see me in the first eleven.

“I already have someone who is willing and ready to hold my hand and I am sure it will not take a long time before you see me play my first match for the club.

“Also don’t think it will be tough for me to adapt to Sweden life, I already have someone, who leaves here in Sweden so the process will not be that hard, he will show me what to do and how to become a normal Swedish resident.”

Odhiambo becomes the second Kenyan to play for Djurgardens after striker Olunga, who featured for the team in the 2016 season and scored 12 goals from 27 appearances.