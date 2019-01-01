Frank Lampard at Chelsea: Wins, losses, results & fixtures in 2019-20

How has the Chelsea legend been faring in his full debut season as manager at Stamford Bridge? Goal has all the stats

All eyes will be on new manager and Frank Lampard, his appointment coming after Maurizio Sarri's exit in the summer.

It was only in 2018 when the ex-Chelsea star got his managerial debut with , coming close to securing the Rams' promotion to the Premier League before falling to defeat in the play-off final at Wembley to .

There is hope, however, that his relative inexperience as manager will be countered by his influential impact for the Blues as player and former captain, having served the club for 13 years and enjoying significant success.

So how will Lampard do? With the 2019-20 campaign under way, Goal keeps you up to date on all of Lampard's stats for Chelsea in his debut Premier League season as manager.

Frank Lampard 2019-20 Chelsea stats

The former Chelsea midfielder didn't exactly hit the ground running in his debut season as manager in west London.

It was never going to be an easy ride for Lampard from the start, with Chelsea having been hit with a transfer ban and star player Eden Hazard leaving for .

Nevertheless, Lampard's appointment could be seen as a key turning point behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge. Whereas his managerial predecessors have been pressured by the infamously high demands of Roman Abramovich, it is understood that Lampard's legacy at the club will allow him to be afforded more time to shape his team.

Still though, he could have wished his Premier League managerial debut came on a better note than a 4-0 thumping by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

When asked if the score was harsh on Chelsea, Lampard told Sky Sports: "Without a doubt. Four mistakes, four goals, let's get that out straight away, because we have to be self-critical.

"Other than that, for 60 minutes we controlled the game. We controlled the first half, major parts of it, [hit the] woodwork, [played] balls across the face of goal.

"You can't make unforced errors at this level, but it's not a result that if you just switched on and saw it was a 4-0, it was nowhere near a 4-0."

A few days later, however, Lampard had the chance to lift a fresh piece of silverware in just his second competitive game as manager of Chelsea when the Blues faced off against in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul.

A brand-new trophy would have definitely softened the blow of the Man Utd hammering, but things didn't go in Chelsea's way again as the Londoners were beaten in a penalty shootout by their Premier League rivals after the score was level 2-2 at the end of extra-time.

"My overall feeling is one of pride. I'm a terrible loser, one of the worst in the world, but I'm happy with the team performance because we were very unfortunate," Lampard told BT Sport after the game.

Article continues below

"After Sunday, tonight was another level, and we were unlucky not to win. We've got three games now till the international break and we'll try to win them all.

Frank Lampard games & stats for Chelsea

Date Match Competition Aug 11 Man Utd 4-0 Chelsea Premier League Aug 14 Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (5-4 pens.) UEFA Super Cup

Chelsea's next five games

Date Match Competition Aug 18 Chelsea vs Premier League Aug 24 Norwich vs Chelsea Premier League Aug 31 Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd Premier League Sep 14 vs Chelsea Premier League Sep 22 Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League

Goal will keep this page updated so be sure to bookmark it for all the latest Lampard stats with Chelsea.

Last updated: August 16, 2019.