France youth international Kwateng wants to play for Ghana at senior level

The 21-year-old says he would like to play for the Black Stars to fulfill his parents' wish

France youth defender of Ghanaian descent Enock Kwateng has opened the door to switching international allegiance to the country of his parents.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Mantes-la-Jolie, France, the Nantes right-back has represented France at various youth levels from U-16 to U-20.

On the back of undoubtedly his best season of senior club football so far, talks about his international future have surfaced.

“I don’t take decisions alone. I will discuss with my parents if the Ghana FA contacts me to play," Kwateng, who is currently on holiday in Ghana, told 442gh.

"But for now, I am ready. My parents want me to represent Ghana and that is what I will do.

“I have been in Ghana for three times already and this is my fourth.

"My parents have always helped me to trace my roots and it will be their wish to see me play for Ghana."

After making just one appearance for Nantes in the French Ligue 1 last season, Kwateng has impressively tallied 15 outings involving 14 starts so far this campaign.

He has only been absent in two of The Canaries' 17 topflight games played thus far.

With Leicester City's Daniel Amartey, Columbus Crew's Harrison Afful and Reading's Andy Yiadom Ghana's current right-back options, the 21-year-old faces a tall order to break into the Black Stars.

