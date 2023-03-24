France vs Netherlands: Lineups and LIVE updates

France begin their road to Euro 2024 with a blockbuster qualification encounter against the Netherlands today

World Cup silver medalists France restart their international campaign after failing to lift up the prestigious trophy for the second time running. After a scintillating hattrick in the ultimate showdown in Qatar, Kylian Mbappe still failed to guide France to another World Cup title.

Despite faltering at the last step, Didier Deschamps has been offered a contract extension with the national team until 2026 and is in charge of rebuilding a team mixed with fresh faces and experience. He has picked Kylian Mbappe as his new captain ahead of Antoine Griezmann, raising a few eyebrows.



Les Bleus has been in impressive form in the qualifying stages winning 19 games and suffering just a single defeat in their streak. But the French team’s record at home could be a point of concern for Didier Deschamps as his side struggled against Croatia and Denmark losing both games in the Nations League last year.

France possesses a majestic record against their opposition on the night. The team in blue has emerged victorious in 5 out of 6 encounters played between the two outfits.

After their underwhelming performance in the 2022 World Cup in the Middle East, the Netherlands will look to make a statement in their opener of the Euro 2024 Qualifying campaign against France.

While the Netherlands failed to accomplish their potential in Qatar, they were knocked out of the competition by the same team as their opposition of the night. With Louis Van Gaal ending his third spell as Netherland’s manager, former Barcelona leader Ronald Koeman will be in charge of the national team during their visit to France.

La Oranje has had a topsy-turvy ride in European Qualifying campaigns- winning 10, drawing 2, and losing 9- their unbeaten streak of 19 games in all competitions before the heartbreak against Argentina would serve as a glimmer of hope for Koeman and company.

Another positive for La Oranje would be Koeman’s previous fixture against France as Netherlands manager. Koeman would expect his outfit to replicate their narrow 2-1 win in the Nations League in 2018/19 against France when they visit the 2018 World Champions.

France vs Netherlands confirmed line-ups

France XI (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Upamecano, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Coman, Griezmann, Mbappe; Kolo Muani

Netherlands XI (4-3-3): Cillessen; Timber, Geertruida, Van Dijk, Ake; De Roon, Wijnaldum, Taylor; Berghuis, Depay, Simons

France vs Netherlands LIVE updates

France and Netherlands' next fixtures

The French side locks horns with Ireland next on the 28th of March as they travel to the Aviva Stadium.

Netherlands host Gibraltar on the 28th of March in the second matchday of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.