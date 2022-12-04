Mystic Macron! President of France correctly predicted result AND scorers for World Cup knockout win over Poland
WHAT HAPPENED? France became the third team at the 2022 World Cup to qualify for the quarter-final stage after beating Poland 3-1. Not only did the country's president predict that would be the final score, but he also correctly tipped Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski to be amongst the goals.
WHAT THEY SAID: In an interview with Le Parisien on Saturday, Macron said: “I think we will win 3-1! Lewandowski will score one, just like Mbappe or maybe Giroud, who wants to make history."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: France broke the deadlock just before halftime through Giroud – who became his nation's all-time top goalscorer in the process – before Mbappe killed the game with two second-half goals, while Lewandowski scored a late consolation from the penalty spot.
WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Having won this game with relative ease, the French will now take on either England or Senegal in the next round of the competition on December 10.
