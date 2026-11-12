Blow for France! Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe ruled out of crucial Italy clash as Zinedine Zidane refuses to take risks

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France have been dealt a significant setback ahead of their pivotal UEFA Nations League encounter against Italy, with captain Kylian Mbappe officially ruled out of the trip to Milan. The Real Madrid forward failed to participate in Wednesday's training session after reporting a muscular issue, forcing Les Bleus to alter their attacking plans for the high-stakes clash at San Siro.

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Mbappe sidelined for Milan trip

The Real Madrid talisman will play no part in Thursday's Nations League fixture following a hamstring complaint. The forward missed training on Wednesday, prompting manager Zinedine Zidane to officially rule him out of the highly anticipated contest against Italy. The decision is purely precautionary, with the coaching staff unwilling to gamble on his long-term fitness.

To bolster the attacking ranks, Paris Saint-Germain youngster Senny Mayulu has been drafted into the senior setup. The 20-year-old was already based at Clairefontaine with the Under-21 squad and will travel to Italy on Wednesday evening.

Zidane prioritises long-term fitness

Addressing the media ahead of the match, Zidane explained the reasoning behind omitting his star attacker. He noted that the injury is not severe but requires careful management. "Kylian will miss tomorrow's match," Zidane confirmed. "He felt a slight pain, and as usual we do not want to risk anything. These are unfortunate matters but they are part of football."

Despite the physical setback, the French boss insisted that the forward remains in positive spirits. Zidane added: "I find him in good condition. The proof is that he is still with us. He is not happy, and he wanted to play tomorrow, but we should not take the risk, because the season is still long."

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Mancini jokes about Madrid star's absence

Italy boss Roberto Mancini reacted to the news with good humour, playfully suggesting that the forward should focus on his club commitments. "I would suggest he doesn't risk it," Mancini laughed. "Besides, there's the Champions League coming up for Real Madrid, so it's better if he doesn't play tomorrow."

Next matches ITA UEFA Nations League A 14:45 FRA

However, the Azzurri manager was quick to acknowledge the depth of talent at Zidane's disposal. "Joking aside, France has so many forwards, each one better than the next, that it's hard to choose between them," Mancini concluded. The reshuffle sees Mayulu join another 20-year-old call-up in Bournemouth's Eli Junior Kroupi, who stepped in for Inter striker Marcus Thuram after he suffered his own hamstring injury.

Les Bleus target Nations League progression

France currently sit at the summit of their Nations League group and will secure a quarter-final berth in March with a victory at San Siro. Following the Italy clash, Zidane's men will return home to face Turkey in Bordeaux on Sunday, a fixture Mbappe is expected to be available for.