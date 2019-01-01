Fortuna Dusseldorf loanee Tekpetey poised to Schalke his Bundesliga worth

The attacker hopes to make the most of the opportunity to demonstrate his abilities to The Eagles after being sent out on loan

international Bernard Tekpetey is determined to prove his quality to parent club 04 when the German gets underway next month.

A year after being sold to then second-tier fold Paderborn, Schalke re-signed the 21-year-old in June, following his fine form in helping Steffen Baumgart's outfit earn promotion to the elite division last season.

The attacker will, however, not spend the first term of his return at Veltins-Arena, having been farmed out to newly-promoted top-flight side on loan for the 2019-20 season.

"At Schalke I was not allowed to play. But not because I was too bad or something - that was a decision of the coach," Tekpetey told Bild.

'I want to prove to people that I can do it. Especially for all people at Schalke.

"I am particularly looking forward to the games with Schalke and want to meet them there.

"I hope to face them three or four times [this season]. I really hope so with all my heart."

Fortuna Dusseldorf and Schalke will first face-off in the league in November before squaring off again in April next year.

The winger initially joined Schalke from Ghanaian side UniStar Soccer Academy in 2016, making his first-team debut against OGC Nice in the Uefa .

Last season, he did just enough with Paderborn to force Schalke into a quick U-turn as he netted 10 goals and provided six assists in 32 appearances in the second tier.

Currently playing for Ghana's U-23 side, the winger will also hope to convince Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah for a recall to the senior team after being snubbed for the recent , having featured at the 2017 edition under Avram Grant.