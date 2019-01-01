Fortuna Dusseldorf chief Pfannenstiel keeping faith in struggling Ampomah

The Flingeraner board member believes the Ghana international will turn his fortune around

board member Lutz Pfannenstiel has backed attacker Nana Ampomah to rediscover his good form following a difficult start to life in .

A summer signing from Belgian side Waasland-Beveren, the 23-year-old has failed to reproduce the sort of form that once made him a prime target for many European clubs.

His struggles have mainly been due to injury setbacks, culminating in a loss of form.

"He [Ampomah] has to change and increase his defensive work. He is not alone," Pfannenstiel told Kicker.

"[Former Dusseldorf attacker] Benito Raman had to learn that too and it came late. This is often forgotten today.

"He [Ampomah] lacks a goal, and he has had to be properly fit after his injuries.

"He will surely be as confident as he was at the beginning of the year again."

Pfannenstiel's words of support for Ampomah follow a similar backing from the winger's compatriot and club mate Kasim Nuhu Adams.

Ampomah, who joined Dusseldorf on a three-year contract, has made three league appearances for the Flingeraner so far.

Last season, he made 30 appearances for Waasland-Beveren, scoring eight times and providing seven assists.