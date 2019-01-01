Former Simba striker Emmanuel Okwi not ruling out Kaizer Chiefs move

The Cranes player is enjoying good form at the 2019 Afcon finals, and says his future will be decided after the continental showpiece

international Emmanuel Okwi says reports linking him with a move to is just speculation but says anything is possible in football.

The Cranes striker is reportedly targeted by Amakhosi and he is currently in representing his country at the 2019 , where they have reached the knockout stages.

“For now I can’t speak about any speculations because I’m focusing on helping Uganda to go as far as possible in this tournament,” Okwi told SABC Sport.

The 26-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract with Tanzanian side Simba SC expired, and he is said to have signed a pre-contract with the Premier Soccer League ( ) giants.

“But you never know with football, I can be in …I can be anywhere else, anything can happen. I can’t predict the future,” he concluded.

Moreover, Amakhosi have also played down the talks they are looking to sign the attacker, but the player said he might play is football in South Africa come next season.

Looking at his statistics, the Kampala-born forward is currently one of the top goal-scorers at the continental showpiece, after netting twice in Uganda's three matches at the tournament.

The reports surfaced after Chiefs parted ways with Ugandan defender Godfrey Walusimbi in January, and it remains to be seen if they will land another Ugandan international as coach Ernst Middendorp is currently taking his men through their paces ahead of the 2019/20 PSL season.

With the former PSL champions having already signed the likes of Lazarous Kambole from Zesco United and released a number of players, they are expected to unveil more recruits in the next few weeks.