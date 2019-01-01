Former Senegal defender Omar Daf extends contract as Sochaux manager

After being appointed Sochaux head coach in November last year, Daf has already had his contract extended by two years

French Ligue 2 side Sochaux have extended the contract of manager Omar Daf to 2021.

Despite Sochaux not being safe from relegation, the 41-year-old has further been entrusted with leading the Montbeliard-based side.

Sochaux, who were then on position 18 on the 20-team Ligue 2 table when Daf took over in November, are currently in 17th spot with just two points above the relegation play-off position.

“Omar Daf, appointed to head the Sochaux first team on November 25, 2018, officially extended his contract with FC Sochaux-Montbéliard until June 2021,” announced the club on their official website.

Daf was Senegal coach Aliou Cisse’s assistant at the Fifa World Cup in June last while he also doubled up as coach of Sochaux reserve team. He also previously worked as assistant coach to former Sochaux managers Olivier Echouafni and Albert Cartier.

The former Senegal defender also had two previous stints as Sochaux interim coach before he was appointed substantive manager.

🚨 Omar Daf, nommé à la tête de l'équipe première sochalienne le 25 novembre 2018, a prolongé son contrat avec le FCSM jusqu'en juin 2021. #Only90

▶️ https://t.co/jpd1wHg0IA pic.twitter.com/28cBZIHs75 — FCSM_officiel (@FCSM_officiel) January 22, 2019