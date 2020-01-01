Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Mayoyo hails Ofori arrival

The Buccaneers have lacked stability in goal for several seasons now but the Ghanaian's arrival could change that

Since the tragic murder of former goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa in 2014, the Soweto side have struggled to find a reliable custodian.

They've been through numerous options including Jackson Mabokgwane, Siyabonga Mpontshane, Mhlongo and Brilliant Khuzwayo, who was cruelly forced into early retirement before he actually got to play for the Sea Robbers.

Last season the club went international in their quest for stability at the back and signed up Frenchman Doris Jelle. That failed as he played just three league games and has since been released by the club.

More teams

The other 27 league matches, as well as a few cup games, saw Wayne Sandilands standing in goal for Bucs.

But at 37, Sandilands is at the back end of his career and it's been clear that Pirates are lacking in that department, with a solid keeper being so crucial in terms of stabilising and marshalling the defenders in front of him.

To be blunt, they were almost desperate to get in someone like Ofori, and the international's agent may well have sniffed that opportunity as contract negotiations between the club and player went on for a lengthy period of time before he was officially signed this week.

Whatever Pirates are paying the 26-year-old may well be worth it though; that's based on his superb showings for over the past three seasons and the fact that he is a regular in goal for continental giants Ghana.

In fact it may have been surprising to some that he hasn't moved to Europe yet.

Pirates fans will be happy he didn't go overseas. And as former Buccaneers keeper Mayoyo told the Citizen, Ofori's signing could make a big difference to the team.

“Ofori proved himself at Maritzburg United already so he is a quality signing for Orlando Pirates,” Mayoyo said.

“The goalkeeping department has been troubled for a long time now and last season Wayne Sandilands stepped up and did well for us. He brought stability to the department but now we have a new keeper.

Article continues below

"This could go two ways. It could motivate him to work harder because Ofori will challenge for his place in the squad he is a quality goalkeeper or we could have a situation where the new goalkeeper is trying to settle and we are back to where started.

“The addition of someone like Ofori is great because we now know we have him and Sandilands to trust in that position."

Pirates begin their league campaign with an away game at on Saturday night.