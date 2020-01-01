Former Liverpool and Mali midfielder Mohamed Sissoko announces retirement

The Mali legend called time on his nomadic career that spanned 14 clubs across nine different countries

Former and Mali midfielder Mohamed Sissoko has announced his retirement from active football at the age of 34.

The combative midfielder who started his career in enjoyed an illustrious stint in Europe with , PSG and before going to the Far East and America.

He joined Liverpool from Valencia in 2005, where he spent three years before moving to Turin. He represented 14 clubs in total throughout his career, including spells in , Hong Kong, , Indonesia and .

Sissoko was unable to find a new club since the start of the 2019-20 season and his last competitive outing was in the French Ligue 2 with Sochaux last term.

🗣💬 "Si je suis là ce soir, c'est pour vous dire que c'est la fin pour moi, j'arrête ma carrière. C'est une décision vraiment difficile à prendre et à dire."



💔 À 34 ans, Momo Sissoko annonce dans le prompteur de #Footissime qu'il met un terme à sa carrière de footballeur. pic.twitter.com/O2vD7j9TTt — Footissime (@FootissimeRMC) January 13, 2020

During his playing career in Europe, the 34-year-old won two Uefa Super Cups, and titles, one and the Uefa .

On the international scene, Sissoko played 34 matches for Mali and he has two goals to his name.