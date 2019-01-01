Former Lions coach V. Sundram Moorthy guides Laos to a spot in 2020 AFC Under-19 Championship

Singapore will have a representative in the finals as former Lions coach V. Sundram Moorthy, will be there....

Singapore endured a disastrous tournament in the recent qualification matches for the 2020 AFC Under-19 Championship, which saw the Cubs lose all their games.

However, Singapore will have a representative in the finals as former Lions coach V. Sundram Moorthy, will be there after he led Laos to a spot at the biennial tournament - without incurring a single loss.

Laos was seeded 33rd in the qualifiers, and only 15 slots were available. Drawn in Group H, they held 2-2 and beat Chinese Taipei 2-1, before beating Macau 6-0.

They took hold of second place in the group, equal on points with Australia but with an inferior goal difference of four. But because they were one of the four best second-placed teams from the 11 groups, they managed to book their ticket to the finals.

Sundram was given the job of head coach of the Laos senior national team in October last year, but after the 188th-ranked Laotians lost to Bangladesh in the first round of World Cup qualifiers in June, he placed his emphasis on Laos' age-group teams