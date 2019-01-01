Former Kotoko coach Osei urges fans to have patience for 'fine' Akonnor

The erstwhile coach of the Kumasi-based club believes the current boss must be given enough time to get the team into top shape

Former Asante Kotoko boss Michael Osei wants supporters of the club to exercise patience for current coach Charles 'CK' Akonnor.

Akonnor came under criticism on Sunday following the Porcupine Warriors' 1-1 draw with Ashanti Gold in the JA Kufuor Cup.

He assumed duty as coach of the Kumasi-based side in October last year, signing a three-year deal to replace Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin.

“Expectation is too much from the supporters of the club and it will be very needful for them to lower it now in order not to be disappointed," Osei told Kickgh.

“C.K Akonnor is a fine coach with lots of potentials and has capabilities to push Kotoko forward.

"Therefore, there is a need for the supporters to rally behind him because the players have not been [competitively] active since last year June.

“I will encourage the supporters to understand the dynamics of the game now to avoid enormous pressure on the coach.”

Kotoko are set to take on Coton Sport Garoua of Cameroon in the playoff round of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

Last month, the Porcupine Warriors beat Kariobangi Sharks of Kenya 2-1 on aggregate in the first round to make the current state of the championship.

Without a doubt, Akonnor's biggest challenge remains to get the team into top shape, after long months of inactivity following the suspension of the Premier League due to a corruption scandal.

