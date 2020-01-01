Former Inter Milan and Egypt coach Cuper interested in Ghana job

Representative of the Argentine has revealed his client's desire to become the next coach of the Black Stars

Former boss Hector Cuper is open to taking over 's vacant coaching position, his agent Alejandro Camano has stated.

The West Africans are in search for a new trainer after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) opted against renewing the contract of former coach James Kwasi Appiah, whose deal ran out on December 31.

Cuper has been without a job since being dismissed by Uzbekistan in September last year following a run of poor results.

“Cuper is unoccupied now. He will be ready to coach Ghana if given the opportunity,” Camano told Footballmadeinghana.

“Ghana is a strong team and a great country that can undertake a huge project and achieve many glories.

“Mr. Cuper is full of ambitions and dreams.

"He is always working like that and lives the dream of every nation as he did in .

“Mr. Cuper also likes the slogan of the new [GFA] president 'Bring Back The Love'."

Cuper was appointed Egypt coach in March 2015. He was let go of in July 2018 after The Pharaohs suffered successive defeats in their three group games at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in .

The 64-year-old has managed club sides such as Milan, Spanish outfits Real Mallorca and , and Racing Santander. He also briefly led in .

Ghana's new coach is expected to be named before their next international action in March.

