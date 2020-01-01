Former Hearts of Oak star Mends rips into new Asante Kotoko CEO Amponsah

The midfielder believes the former Phar Rangers chief is not a good choice by the Porcupine Warriors

Former midfielder Esme Mends believes club's arch-rivals made a mistake in naming ex-Phar owner Nana Yaw Amponsah as new chief executive officer.

Last week, Amponsah was unveiled as the Porcupine Warriors' new man, replacing George Amoakoh, whose tenure ended in June.

His appointment comes 10 months after an unsuccessful bid to become Football Association (GFA) president.

More teams

''I don't believe Nana Yaw Amponsah is cut for the job,'' Mends said in quote published by ghanasportspage.

''He cannot do the job due to how I know him. I know him deeply and based on that, in fact, we've come a long way.

''I have moved with him for long, I will not say anything untrue but as to what he did and what he didn't do I can't say on air.

"But I know and I'm really disappointed in whoever made the decision to appoint him as the new CEO for Kotoko because the Kotoko job is not a job for people like Nana Yaw Amponsah.

''For me, I know he’ll fail, I don’t wish him bad, though, but I know he’ll fail, and it pains me that Kotoko didn’t make the right decision at this moment of time. He is a pretender, Nana Yaw Amponsah is a pretender."

Kotoko are largely considered as Ghana's biggest club both on and off the pitch.

They are the most successful side in the history of the Ghana Premier League ( ), having lifted the royal diadem on 23 occasions.

The Kumasi-based fold have also won the most titles, with nine.

“Asante Kotoko is the biggest club in Ghana, no doubt. And for me, it’s the third biggest club in Africa, in structure. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of its content," Amponsah said at his unveiling.

“I am here to help the board and the entire Kotoko fraternity to match this superstructure with befitting content.

“I dare say that Asante Kotoko is bigger than [Ghana's two main political parties] NPP [New Patriotic Party] and NDC [National Democratic Congress]. Kotoko transcends boundaries. Kotoko is a culture.

“The joy this club gives its teeming supporters cannot be matched by any political party in Ghana.

Article continues below

“I, therefore, plead with you to give me double of the support you give your individual political parties of choice, and we will make Asante Kotoko great again.

“I’m going to make sure Kotoko participate in the Fifa Club World Cup."

Kotoko are also two-time African champions.